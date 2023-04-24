Fans ready to say 'goodbye' to Rodgers, 'hello' to new chapter

The Green Bay Packers traded star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets on Monday.

HUDSON, Wis. — It's safe to say that Green Bay Packers fans are sick of the drama and looking to the future now that Aaron Rodgers' 18 seasons with the team are over.

Meanwhile, Vikings fans can rejoice that the run on talented quarterbacks is over — at least for now.

The star quarterback was traded to the Jets Monday following months of speculation.

"I might get some flack from fellow Packers fans, but I feel a little bit relieved," said lifelong fan Andrew Swanson. "It's been so long; is he going to come back? Is he not going to come back?"

The back-and-forth drama has Swanson looking ahead now to the next season, praising the team's defense and running game.

"I'm excited to see what our team looks like post-Aaron Rodgers, but there's certainly a lot of maybe, bittersweet, is a good analogy," said Swanson.

Swanson is from Hudson, but despite being just over the river, has never questioned his allegiance, and only wishes Rodgers well.

"He's a magic man on the field for sure, I think that's undeniable," said Swanson. "If you're a football fan, you've got to appreciate Aaron Rodgers."

Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011 and is one of the leading touchdown passers in the league. But lately, he publicly criticized the team, refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and admitted a desire to play for the Jets.

"I liked him towards the beginning, now I don't like him at the end," said Hudson resident Owen Nederloe. "He's kind of a crybaby. We're going to get the No. 1 one pick and draft Bryce Young."

Rodgers does give Jets fans hope for more success after a streak of several losing seasons. As for Swanson, he bets Vikings will enjoy the Packers' uncertain future.

"I'm sure the Vikings fans are happy to see him out of the division," said Swanson.

Swanson really only knows success with Rodgers and Favre — both of whom have now gone to the Jets after leaving the Packers. But he's excited for their newest starting quarterback, Jordan Love, and said he hopes to see Rodgers again in the Super Bowl.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: