Packers' Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move clears the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers’ seven-game winning streak.