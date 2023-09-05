Padres squash Twins 6-1 after disastrous 7th inning for Minnesota

The San Diego Padres used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning and beat the Twins 6-1.

MINNEAPOLIS — The San Diego Padres used savvy baserunning and three Minnesota errors to score twice in the seventh inning and beat the Twins 6-1 on Tuesday, giving Michael Wacha his first win in five starts.

Juan Soto had a season-high four hits with two doubles and a walk and Manny Machado tacked on a three-run homer in the ninth for the Padres, who are 18-3 in games when they get three runs or more.

Wacha (3-1) gave up just three hits and one run in six innings, before the Padres put together their strange tiebreaking seventh.

Austin Nola's sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Ha-Seong Kim with the go-ahead run against Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-4). Kim reached on an error by first baseman Alex Kirilloff, who fielded the soft grounder and threw high and wide to Jax at the bag, and later stole third.

With two outs, Fernando Tatis Jr. stole second and took third on a wild throw by catcher Christian Vázquez. Then after Jake Cronenworth walked, Vázquez tried to throw behind Tatis and catch him off guard on his retreat to the base. The ball hit Tatis in the back, bounced into left field for the third error of the inning and allowed him to trot home.

The Padres with their superstar lineup haven't been hitting much, taking a .233 team batting average into the game that ranked 23rd in Major League Baseball, but Soto did his part to get them going. The two-time All-Star left fielder doubled in the fourth inning off Twins starter Louie Varland and scored on Matt Carpenter's two-out single that bounced sharply in front of second baseman Jorge Polanco and zoomed out of his reach to put the Padres on the board.

Varland had six strikeouts in six innings with one run allowed.

