Pandemic puts future of Fogerty Arena on thin ice

The iconic venue has churned out a number of high-profile athletes, including the Wild's Nick Bjugstad.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Sports being effected, and in some cases, even devastated by the pandemic is far too common of a story.

One local iconic sports venue isn’t going down without a fight. Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine and its adjacent Four Seasons Curling Club have been operating in the black for about four decades, but with COVID-19 making such an impact on finances, they are making an open plea for an assist.

The officials behind the non profit organizations have enlisted the help of several high profile hockey players and Olympic curlers to keep these staples of the Blaine and Spring Lake Park communities open.