Panthers top Wild 5-4, improve to 10-0-0 at home

The Wild continue their road trip with a game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Credit: AP
Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) go after the puck during the second period at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are now the fourth team in NHL history to start a season with 10 consecutive home wins. Frank Vatrano scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves to help the Panthers remain perfect at home with a 5-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Chicago started with 11 consecutive wins on home ice in the 1963-64 season. The original Ottawa Senators started with 10 straight in 1925-26 and Montreal did the same in 2016-17. The Panthers have now joined that club.

