Patton performs national anthem at Twins home opener after also singing during protests

Earlier this week, Jovonta Patton performed the national anthem at the Twins home opener against the Cardinals.

The Gospel artist has also been a powerful voice at the front of rallies and protests around the Twin Cities, of which he has sung in five or six gatherings.