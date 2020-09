Tucker Jobe takes to the water with a toilet seat, or a ladder, or anything else you can think of.

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — You better wake up, because Tucker Jobe has literally stepped up his TikTok game.

The 18-year-old from Pequot Lakes in northern Minnesota will wakeboard on anything. He takes to the water with a toilet seat, a ladder, or anything you can think of.

Tucker Jobe never gets bored wakeboarding.



With the help of BlazeAir, the 18-year-old from Pequot Lakes, MN will surf on anything... from a toliet seat, to a ladder to a Dave Schwartz cutout?



September 3, 2020

On TikTok, one of his videos has over 2.4 million views.

With the help of BlazeAir productions owner Jacob Blaeser, Jobe has found both his balance and his passion.