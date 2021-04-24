Perez, Cahill lead Pirates over Twins 6-2

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Perez had three hits and drove in three runs, helping Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

Cahill permitted one run and two hits in six innings. The right-hander retired the Twins in order in five of his innings.

It was Cahill’s longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019.

Michael Pineda allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.