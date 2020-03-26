Gophers head men's basketball coach has used social media during quarantine to show his life as a parent.

University of Minnesota men's basketball coach Richard Pitino talks about how he's spending his time during the quarantine:

On parenting during the quarantine:

"This is different, this is uncharted territory for a basketball coach. You've got to put together a plan for the kids. We've got movie night. We've got family walks."

"You've got to find a way to occupy their time, you've got to find a way to teach them. Get them off the devices as much as you can ... as parents, get yourself moving. As a family, we're trying to do it all while adhering to what Governor Walz and other government officials are telling us to do."

On WrestleMania becoming part of the nightly routine:

"We might have to taper down WrestleMania and watch something a little more peaceful ... It's hard because it was airing the other night and we've ended each night with that. The hard part about WrestleMania is, I love it. But it always ends in them fighting. So we've got to find a way to where they stay away from the fireplace."

On Daniel Oturu declaring for NBA Draft:

"We constantly talk about all the players who didn't go here, didn't come here and went elsewhere. Well, if you look back at [Amir Coffey and Oturu] from the state of Minnesota, they were highly-rated, great people, had unbelievable experiences at the "U"."