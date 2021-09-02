x
Porzingis, Doncic help Mavericks hold off Wolves, 127-122

Malik Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves.
Credit: AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122.

Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. 

They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled within 123-120 with 50 seconds left. 

Malik Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a five-game road trip 1-4.

