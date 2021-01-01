x
Potter leads No. 6 Wisconsin in rout of No. 21 Minnesota

Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a 71-59 victory over the Gophers
Credit: AP
Minnesota's Tre' Williams shoots over Wisconsin's Trevor Anderson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 71-59 victory over No. 21 Minnesota.

The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance and before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. 

Potter added the exclamation point with dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27. 

Wisconsin at one point pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn’t get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.