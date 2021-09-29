See the possible names for Minnesota's new women's soccer team

Community investors will help choose the name for the USL-W league franchise, expected to debut in May 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Another professional sports franchise is coming to Minnesota, and the search is underway for the perfect name!

The new independent professional women's soccer team is expected to launch in Minnesota with the USL-W league starting in May 2022.

Last month, Minnesota Women's Soccer announced that it would offer community ownership of the team. According to the team's website, fans with a financial stake in the franchise will help decide on the team's name and branding, as well as elect members to serve on the team's board.

Confirmed investors will receive instructions for voting on the franchise name starting next week, with two rounds of initial voting expected to narrow the list down to 2 to 4 finalists.

Potential names revealed Wednesday include:

Minnesota Aurora

Minnesota Dark Sky

Minnesota Foxfire

Minnesota Myriad

Minnesota Red Pines

Minnesota Suffragettes

Minnesota Temperance

Minnesota Violets

Minnesota Vortex

Minnesota Whitetails

Arctic Minnesota

Black Oak Minnesota

Iron Minnesota

Portage Minnesota

River Minnesota

Roaring Minnesota

Team co-founders Matt Privratsky, Allie Reinke and Wes Burdine talked about the name selection process during a live stream on the Minnesota Women's Soccer Twitter account:

Investment opportunities are available starting at a minimum of $100. According to the founders, the team will be the first community-owned women's soccer team in the United States.

The franchise is also in the process of hiring its first head coach for its inaugural season.

"The Head Coach will be supported to create an inclusive, elite, and professional playing environment designed to launch players into the next phase in their careers," the team's website says.