Remembering Bud: Public celebration of legendary Vikings coach set for May 21

MINNEAPOLIS — Reflecting the noon kickoffs that were mileposts in his life, a celebration is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium to mark and celebrate the remarkable life of longtime Vikings coach Bud Grant.

The event will include speakers, panel discussions and memorial videos to honor Grant's contributions to Minnesota and the region as an avid outdoorsman, supporter of veterans and legendary athlete and coach.

Grant passed away March 11 at the age of 95.

While entry to the celebration is free, those attending will need a digital ticket to enter the stadium. Reservations can be made for up to six seats by logging on to the Vikings website. Entry to U.S. Bank Stadium for the event will be through the Legacy Gate on the West end of the stadium, and doors will open at 11 a.m.

In honor of Grant and the things that were important to him, those attending are asked to wear Vikings apparel, or outdoor and camouflage gear.

Bud Grant is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and won more games during his career with the Vikings than any other head coach. He led the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances.

The Superior native was no one-trick pony, however: He was a three-sport star at the University of Minnesota, played professional basketball with the Minneapolis Lakers, NFL football with the Philadelphia Eagles and CFL football with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact the Minnesota Vikings Ticket Office at 612-338-4537 or email at customerservice@vikings.nfl.net.

