Randolph continues to raise the bar when it comes to raising money for cancer research

RANDOLPH, Minnesota — The Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer campaign has raised over $2.4 million since 2012 for cancer research and patient aid, and just when you think you've seen it all, along comes Randolph High School.

Randolph is the home of the Rockets, which is fitting for a community and a football team, shooting for the moon.

“If I could make a guess, $40,000 would be wonderful,” said Katie Esser, Randolph High Tackle Cancer organizer.

Esser, an english teacher, is the organizer of a Tackle Cancer effort never seen before. But she knows what she's doing.

For 12 years, Randolph, Minnesota was one of the leading national fundraisers for Dig Pink and the Side-Out cancer foundations.

But volleyball has now given way to football in Randolph, and the creativity in raising money for cancer research and patient aid in Minnesota is taking flight.

“It's definitely support from the community but also people going out and spending time, energy, fundraising, selling t-shirts doing all the things to bring our community actually together,” said Evan Bennerotte, Randolph quarterback.

Speaking of t-shirts, a room at Randolph High is full of them.

“Even though we're a town of 500, we sold over 1400 shirts this year so I mean there going somewhere and it's not all in this town,” says Esser.

A town of 500 people, and yet, they've already raised over $30,000 for Tackle Cancer. And money is still coming in.

“I'm expecting this place to be packed. I don't know if there's another night be this packed, ever, all-time high. I'm excited to see it,” said Tyson Cooreman, Randolph linebacker.

Some 20 Randolph seniors will shave their heads after the game Friday to raise additional money for a local family going through cancer.

This community, and it's desire to help others, is truly inspirational.

