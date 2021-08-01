Randy Moss hosts charity fishing event on Lake Minnetonka

The Hall of Famer teamed up with the Vikings to put this on to honor the late Sid Hartman, and also raise money for DYRK 1A, a rare genetic disorder.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — It was all about "Straight Bass Homie" and a great cause.

Randy Moss hosted a charity fishing event on Lake Minnetonka on Wednesday. The Hall of Famer teamed up with the Minnesota Vikings to host the event to honor the late Sid Hartman, and also raise money for DYRK 1A, a rare genetic disorder.

There were players and alumni from the Vikings, Twins, Wild and Timberwolves all in attendance.

It was also sponsored by Mystery Tackle Box and Catch Co.