Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings

For the first time in 39 years covering high school football for KARE, Randy will list his top teams in the state each week as they battle to reach the Prep Bowl.

Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself.

Each week Randy will take the wraps off his Top 10 in each class, from Class 6A down to 9-man on his Prep Preview Show, which can be seen on the KARE 11 YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. every Wednesday.

Here are his rankings for the week of Aug. 31.

Class 6A

Lakeville South Maple Grove Eden Prairie Shakopee Minnetonka Woodbury Farmington St. Michael-Albertville Stillwater Prior Lake

Class 5A

Mankato West St. Thomas Academy Rogers Elk River Cooper Andover Rochester Mayo Moorhead Spring Lake Park Mahtomedi

Class 4A

Hutchinson Kasson-Mantorville Rocori Holy Angels Stewartville Fridley Simley Mound-Westonka North Branch Becker

Class 3A

Dassel-Cokato Plainview-EM Annandale Esko Cannon Falls Waseca Lake City Pierz Fairmont Dilworth-GF

Class 2A

Chatfield West Central Area Minneapolis North Blooming Prairie Moose Lake-Willow River Pipestone Area Maple River Barnesville Blue Earth Area Kimball

Class A

Mayer Lutheran Minneota Rushford-Peterson Murray County Central New York Mills Deer River Mahnomen-Waubun BOLD Ottertail Central Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

9-Man

LeRoy-Ostrander Fertile-Beltrami Verndale Mountain Iron-Buhl Wheaton-Herman-Norcross Lanesboro Hancock Hills-Beaver Creek Mountain Lake Renville County West

