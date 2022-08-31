Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings

Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself.
Each week Randy will take the wraps off his Top 10 in each class, from Class 6A down to 9-man on his Prep Preview Show, which can be seen on the KARE 11 YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. every Wednesday.
Here are his rankings for the week of Aug. 31.
Class 6A
- Lakeville South
- Maple Grove
- Eden Prairie
- Shakopee
- Minnetonka
- Woodbury
- Farmington
- St. Michael-Albertville
- Stillwater
- Prior Lake
Class 5A
- Mankato West
- St. Thomas Academy
- Rogers
- Elk River
- Cooper
- Andover
- Rochester Mayo
- Moorhead
- Spring Lake Park
- Mahtomedi
Class 4A
- Hutchinson
- Kasson-Mantorville
- Rocori
- Holy Angels
- Stewartville
- Fridley
- Simley
- Mound-Westonka
- North Branch
- Becker
Class 3A
- Dassel-Cokato
- Plainview-EM
- Annandale
- Esko
- Cannon Falls
- Waseca
- Lake City
- Pierz
- Fairmont
- Dilworth-GF
Class 2A
- Chatfield
- West Central Area
- Minneapolis North
- Blooming Prairie
- Moose Lake-Willow River
- Pipestone Area
- Maple River
- Barnesville
- Blue Earth Area
- Kimball
Class A
- Mayer Lutheran
- Minneota
- Rushford-Peterson
- Murray County Central
- New York Mills
- Deer River
- Mahnomen-Waubun
- BOLD
- Ottertail Central
- Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
9-Man
- LeRoy-Ostrander
- Fertile-Beltrami
- Verndale
- Mountain Iron-Buhl
- Wheaton-Herman-Norcross
- Lanesboro
- Hancock
- Hills-Beaver Creek
- Mountain Lake
- Renville County West
