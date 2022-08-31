x
Randy Shaver's KARE-TV State Football Rankings

For the first time in 39 years covering high school football for KARE, Randy will list his top teams in the state each week as they battle to reach the Prep Bowl.

Instead of resting on his laurels after 39 years of covering the Minnesota prep sports scene, KARE 11's Randy Shaver is breaking new ground. The weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll is currently in limbo, so in the meantime Randy decided to do the rankings himself. 

Each week Randy will take the wraps off his Top 10 in each class, from Class 6A down to 9-man on his Prep Preview Show, which can be seen on the KARE 11 YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. every Wednesday.

Here are his rankings for the week of Aug. 31.  

Class 6A 

  1. Lakeville South
  2. Maple Grove
  3. Eden Prairie
  4. Shakopee
  5. Minnetonka
  6. Woodbury
  7. Farmington
  8. St. Michael-Albertville
  9. Stillwater
  10. Prior Lake

Class 5A

  1. Mankato West
  2. St. Thomas Academy
  3. Rogers
  4. Elk River
  5. Cooper
  6. Andover
  7. Rochester Mayo
  8. Moorhead
  9. Spring Lake Park
  10. Mahtomedi

Class 4A

  1. Hutchinson
  2. Kasson-Mantorville
  3. Rocori
  4. Holy Angels
  5. Stewartville
  6. Fridley
  7. Simley
  8. Mound-Westonka
  9. North Branch
  10. Becker

Class 3A

  1. Dassel-Cokato
  2. Plainview-EM
  3. Annandale
  4. Esko
  5. Cannon Falls
  6. Waseca
  7. Lake City
  8. Pierz
  9. Fairmont
  10. Dilworth-GF

Class 2A

  1. Chatfield
  2. West Central Area
  3. Minneapolis North
  4. Blooming Prairie
  5. Moose Lake-Willow River
  6. Pipestone Area
  7. Maple River
  8. Barnesville
  9. Blue Earth Area
  10. Kimball

Class A

  1. Mayer Lutheran
  2. Minneota
  3. Rushford-Peterson
  4. Murray County Central
  5. New York Mills
  6. Deer River
  7. Mahnomen-Waubun
  8. BOLD
  9. Ottertail Central
  10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

9-Man

  1. LeRoy-Ostrander
  2. Fertile-Beltrami
  3. Verndale
  4. Mountain Iron-Buhl
  5. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross
  6. Lanesboro
  7. Hancock
  8. Hills-Beaver Creek
  9. Mountain Lake
  10. Renville County West

