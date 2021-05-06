x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Rangers rally for 4-3 win in 10th vs extra-struggling Twins

The Twins fell to 0-7 in extra innings.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon, right, steals second base as the throws gets past Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Willie Calhoun’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Texas Rangers the lead in a 4-3 victory over the reeling Minnesota Twins. 

Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. They won their third straight game to match the team’s season-long streak and raised their record to 3-0 in four-game series. 

They are 4-0 in extra innings. 

The Twins fell to 0-7 in extra innings. 

Rangers relievers logged 12 2/3 scoreless innings over the last three games.

They have been credited with each of the team’s last five wins.

 

Related Articles