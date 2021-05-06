Rangers rally for 4-3 win in 10th vs extra-struggling Twins

The Twins fell to 0-7 in extra innings.

Willie Calhoun’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Texas Rangers the lead in a 4-3 victory over the reeling Minnesota Twins.

Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers. They won their third straight game to match the team’s season-long streak and raised their record to 3-0 in four-game series.

They are 4-0 in extra innings.

The Twins fell to 0-7 in extra innings.

Rangers relievers logged 12 2/3 scoreless innings over the last three games.