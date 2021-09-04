x
Díaz, Rays tie team record with 6 HRs, romp past Twins 11-4

Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, left, during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Yandy Díaz hit one of Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4. 

Jordan Luplow, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and Brandon Lowe also homered for Rays, who increased their division lead over the New York Yankees to 7 ½ games. 

