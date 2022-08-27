Red Bull Urban Portage returns to Minneapolis

More than 70 participants made their way to the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday morning for the marathon long race.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Bull Urban Portage was held Saturday with marathon-distance and half-marathon-distance paddle and portage races.

More than 70 participants carried their kayaks or canoes through downtown Minneapolis and paddled up and down the Mississippi River. The field of racers included Olympian kayak slalomist, Evy Leibfarth.

The North Carolina native said she wanted some different scenery before kicking off her sophomore year at Davidson College.

"I wanted to step outside my comfort zone a little bit and do something completely different," she said. "My normal event is a short 90-second, basically, sprint down white water, and this, obviously, is a half-marathon length for the one I'm doing."

This is the second year the portage has been held throughout Minneapolis. In 2019, the race was held on the channel lakes.

"It's incredibly epic doing it here between downtown and portaging around bridges and the damns, and they get all the way down to Fort Snelling Park and come through there and back up on Minnehaha Creek," said Paul Johnson with the Loppet Foundation, which helped organized the event. "They really traverse quite a bit of distance."

MORE NEWS: Former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility

MORE NEWS: Mother of Lindsey Vonn dies one year after ALS diagnosis

Watch more of Minnesota sports: