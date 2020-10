Hill-Murray is focusing on being ready with new head coach Rob Reeves. The Pioneers face North St. Paul on Saturday.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — In a flash, the high school football season is back.

He comes from the college ranks as Reeves was most recently an assistant coach with Eastern Michigan. Before that, he spent several years on the coaching staff with the Gophers.