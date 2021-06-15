Regan Smith wins 100M backstroke at Olympic trials to earn a spot on Team USA in Tokyo

This will be Smith's first time on the US Olympic team.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nineteen-year-old Regan Smith, of Lakeville, achieved her dream of making the Olympics on Tuesday night. She won the 100M backstroke at the Olympic trials to earn a spot at the 2020 summer games in Tokyo.

Smith finished in a time of 58.35, edging out Rhyan White and 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga, who finished 3rd.

"I could see girls on both sides of me," Smith told NBC after her race. "I knew I had to get my hand on that wall as fast as I could. I am just so happy. That was a lot, so I am just very happy."

Welcome to the squad @reganesmith4. 😎



Regan Smith qualifies for her first Olympic Games in the 100m backstroke. #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/FwllyIyhiX — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 16, 2021