Register for a chance to run the Medtronic TC 10 mile at this fall's Twin Cities Marathon

Entrants who register from July 7-15 will be included in a random drawing for spots in the Oct. 2 race.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is celebrating its 40th anniversary this fall, but summer is the time to register for a drawing to be part of one of the marathon weekend's most popular events.

The Medtronic TC 10 Mile, known as the "Shortcut to the Capitol" will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting one hour before the marathon.

Registration opens July 7 for people interested in running the TC 10 Mile. Those who sign up by July 15 will be included in a random drawing for spots in the race. Results of the drawing will be announced on July 20.

As an alternative this year, for the first time, runners can bypass the "luck of the draw" by signing up for a TCM membership to receive a guaranteed entry for the TC 10 Mile.

Participants receive similar perks to marathon runners, including gear, a finisher medal, training and coaching deals, and the finish line celebration.

Register for the TC 10 mile drawing at this link from July 7-15.

Sign up for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon at this link.

KARE 11 is a media partner for the 2022 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

