Report: Former Wayzata, U of M football star Marion Barber III found dead

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died, according to an NBC affiliate out of Dallas-Fort Wayne. Barber was 38 years old.

According to KXAS, Barber was found unresponsive inside his apartment in Frisco, Texas. Authorities have not provided any details about his death.

Barber was a standout running back and defensive back for the Trojans, culminating in a trip to the Class AAAAA state tournament in 2000.

Barber went on to star for the Gophers, amassing 3,276 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He's currently fifth in school history in career rushing yards.

Barber was a fourth round pick for the Dallas Cowboys where he spent six seasons before going to Chicago in 2011. He retired after the 2011 season, rounding out his NFL career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns.

