Report: Timberwolves re-sign Naz Reid to 3-year deal

The Timberwolves big man was key member of the team's rotation in 2022-23.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to make a big move on one of their big men.

The Wolves and backup big Naz Reid have agreed to a 3-year deal worth $42 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YtBjdggxMa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023

Reid, who came into the league undrafted from LSU in 2019, played a key role for the team after star center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season.

He managed 11.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 53.7% from the field. All three figures were career highs for Reid.

Reid's fourth season was cut short after he suffered a left scaphoid fracture in a late-season game against the Phoenix Suns.

His injury caused Reid to miss the Timberwolves' playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, which the Wolves would lose 4-1.

