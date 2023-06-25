Report: Timberwolves re-sign Naz Reid to 3-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to make a big move on one of their big men.
The Wolves and backup big Naz Reid have agreed to a 3-year deal worth $42 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
Reid, who came into the league undrafted from LSU in 2019, played a key role for the team after star center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season.
He managed 11.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 53.7% from the field. All three figures were career highs for Reid.
Reid's fourth season was cut short after he suffered a left scaphoid fracture in a late-season game against the Phoenix Suns.
His injury caused Reid to miss the Timberwolves' playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, which the Wolves would lose 4-1.
