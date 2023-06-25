x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Report: Timberwolves re-sign Naz Reid to 3-year deal

The Timberwolves big man was key member of the team's rotation in 2022-23.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) reacts after scoring a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves decided to make a big move on one of their big men. 

The Wolves and backup big Naz Reid have agreed to a 3-year deal worth $42 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reid, who came into the league undrafted from LSU in 2019, played a key role for the team after star center Karl-Anthony Towns missed the majority of the 2022-23 NBA season. 

He managed 11.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 53.7% from the field. All three figures were career highs for Reid. 

Reid's fourth season was cut short after he suffered a left scaphoid fracture in a late-season game against the Phoenix Suns.

His injury caused Reid to miss the Timberwolves' playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, which the Wolves would lose 4-1. 

Related Articles

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Texas A&M commit Jordan Lockhart could play early in his college football career | Texas A&M Podcast

Before You Leave, Check This Out