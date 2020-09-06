Reports: Cook will sit out of team activities until he gets 'reasonable' extension

Cook, who rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, is in the final year of his rookie deal.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will be sitting out during team-related activities until he receives a "reasonable" contract extension, according to reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Pro Bowler "will not be showing up for (training) camp or beyond" until Cook receives an extension.

According to Schefter, Cook said he presented the team with what he believes are "reasonable" proposals, but the team hasn't agreed to his offers.

In what has transformed into a pass-heavy league, the Vikings are one of the few teams remaining that rely heavily on their rushing attack.

Minnesota ran the ball 476 times last season, the fourth-most in the league. Cook also had 53 receptions out of the backfield, the second-most catches on the team, and 10th most receptions in the league by a running back.

Last season, Cook suffered a late injury that kept him out of the final two games of the regular season, including a matchup with the Green Bay Packers that essentially determined the division champions. In that game, the Vikings ran for just 57 yards on 16 attempts as the Packers rolled over Minnesota 23-10.