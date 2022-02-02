x
Vikings to hire Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

O'Connell, who interviewed with the Vikings on Jan. 21, is a former NFL quarterback and has been the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams since 2020.
FILE - Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell plays catch before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. Vikings officials flew to California on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to conduct a second interview with both Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

EAGAN, Minn. — KARE 11 has confirmed that the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator will be the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach.

Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed with the Vikings on Jan. 21, is a former NFL quarterback and has been the offensive coordinator with the Rams since 2020. He and the Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13., so no deal will be finalized until after the game.

Confirmation of O'Connell's hiring comes after a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press that no offer was made by the Vikings to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who was also among the list of candidates for the position. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the Vikings. 

O'Connell is the latest piece in a new regime that also includes new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was just hired on Jan. 26.

