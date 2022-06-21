Rob Gronkowski announces retirement...again

The former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay tight end announced his retirement on Instagram

Rob Gronkowski, the five-time Pro Bowl and and four-time All-Pro tight end, has announced his retirement over Instagram.

In a lengthy post, the former Patriot and Buccaneer reflected on his younger years.

He wrote, "In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1."

Gronkowski thanked Tampa Bay's fanbase, coaches, and his fellow teammates in the post.

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," Gronkowski wrote.

The now-former tight end ended his post on a light note, writing, " Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas Arghhhhhh!!

Social media support for the football player has been swift.

Former teammate Julian Endelman wrote, "There will only ever be one Gronk. Love you bro. #FoxboroForever."

Gronkowski retired for the first time in 2019, after winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He then came back to join the Buccaneers at the behest of his former Pats teammate, Tom Brady.