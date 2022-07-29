Rookies and new additions get first look at U.S. Bank Stadium for Day 3 of training camp

Za'Darius Smith speaks on his first time in the stadium with a purple uniform and how the rookies in the secondary are shaping up.

MINNEAPOLIS — For Day 3 of training camp, the Minnesota Vikings took practice to U.S. Bank Stadium, giving new additions to the team their first look inside.

One edge rusher has seen the stadium many times, but this was his first in a Vikings uniform.

"Man, just to come into the stadium and get a feel for it, like I said, walking out on the other side now, it just feels weird, but it's a good feeling to have," said Za"Darius Smith, who was picked up by the Vikings in March after being released by the Packers.

Behind him are three rookies in the secondary: Lewis Cine, Kaleb Evans, and Andrew Booth Jr., something he hopes will bring good times to the Vikings home.

First time at US Bank Stadium!



"I keep telling them each and every day, it works hand in hand, if we do our job up front, it'll be a party in the backfield for them, and if they do their job in the backfield then it can be a party in the backfield for us," said Smith.

After practice, Vikings legend and former defensive end, Jared Allen, spoke with the team about effort and what it takes to be great in the NFL. After he spoke, Vikings head coach, Kevin O'Connell surprised him with the announcement that he would be inducted into the Ring of Honor in October.

Day 4 of training will be Saturday at TCO Performance with the Vikings in pads, and fans are welcome.

