Vikings rookies go from students to teachers at Play 60 event

The Vikings teamed up with Shriner's Children's Hospital to provide the experience for current and former patients

EAGAN, Minn. — A group of Vikings’ rookies spent their Tuesday evening teaching football basics to children who have mobility restrictions, a change of pace from their high-pressure everyday life of being an NFL player.

“Regardless of any disabilities they may have, I don’t think it’s a disability, it’s a super power,” said safety Camryn Bynum. “I think they take it as a positive.”

Children of all ages with amputations, prosthetic limbs or other mobility restrictions also got to spend time with defensive end Patrick Jones and linebacker Chazz Surratt. The experience was designed to show them what a “day in the life” of an NFL player is like.