Henry Sibley junior Jaylen Rosga committed to play women's lacrosse at Maryland.

STILLWATER, Minn. — This is just the beginning for Jaylen Rosga.

The Henry Sibley junior recently committed to play women’s lacrosse at Maryland. Rosga is likely the first Minnesota player to ever be recruited to an East Coast lacrosse power.

The Terps aren’t just any ordinary program either. They’ve played in eight of the last 10 National Championship games and have claimed five titles including last season.