Royal Golf Club's short course opens for free kids play

Six hole, par 3 envisioned by Annika Sorenstam and Arnold Palmer opens for play.

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Families that have spent countless hours inside together during isolation now have at least one more way to spend family time outside.

The Royal Golf Club's "short course" is now open. The six hole, par 3 golf course is free to play for kids age 17 and under. All clubs and balls are furnished by The Royal Club, as well.

Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam designed the course together, with families in mind, to create a space where they can bond on a golf course.

"Because both Annika and Arnie had this vision, and us having this unique situation to have a six-hole short course, we've had juniors calling daily, wondering when that place is gonna be open," said Steve Peloquin, the assistant golf professional at the club.

Ben Hooley, with his two sons Will and Jack, were already taking advantage of the free course.

"We've just been waiting for the green light to get back out here. We woke up this morning, got the message, we were already out here and made a lap and we're back for one more this afternoon," he said.

The Royal Golf Club is located in Lake Elmo.