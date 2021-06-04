x
Royals score 9 in 1st, rout Twins 14-5 for 5th straight win

The Twins have lost four games in a row.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, June 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Whit Merrifield capped a nine-run first inning with a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 14-5 for their fifth straight win. 

Merrifield started the big burst with a leadoff single and his home run ended the evening for Twins starter Matt Shoemaker. 

Kansas City made it 13-0 in the second. All nine Royals in batting order had already scored with no outs in the inning. 

Brad Keller got his third straight win. 

Minnesota lost its fourth in a row.

Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano and Nick Gordon homered for the Twins.