Royals score 9 in 1st, rout Twins 14-5 for 5th straight win

Whit Merrifield capped a nine-run first inning with a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 14-5 for their fifth straight win.

Merrifield started the big burst with a leadoff single and his home run ended the evening for Twins starter Matt Shoemaker.

Kansas City made it 13-0 in the second. All nine Royals in batting order had already scored with no outs in the inning.

Brad Keller got his third straight win.

Minnesota lost its fourth in a row.