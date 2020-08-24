Royce White, 10K Foundation host community basketball game at Loring Park

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s a rally of a different kind.
On Friday night, Loring Park was lit up for the first ever 'Free People Game'. Minneapolis native and former first round pick in the NBA, Royce white and the 10K Foundation helped bring together some of the best basketball players from around the Twin Cities.
They included Jarvis Johnson (DeLaSalle graduate and former Gopher) and Deshun Patterson (Minneapolis native and former Harlem Globetrotter).
The game raised awareness in this unique community event on the court.
The 10K Foundation also hosted a march on Sunday afternoon.