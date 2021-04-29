x
Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio (9) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114. 

Edwards’ big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. 

Stephen Curry overcame early shooting struggles to finish with a game-high 37 points for Golden State. 

Andrew Wiggins added 27 points against his former team in his first game in Minnesota since he was traded by the Timberwolves last season.

