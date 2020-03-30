MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings Tight End Kyle Rudolph has never been one to just watch when people are in need.

"It's part of the nature of the way I was brought up, that's having a platform and a responsibility to this community," Rudolph said. "If the people that everyone look up to in this community aren't doing anything about it then why should they?"

Now, once again, he's putting his money where his mouth is. He and his wife Jordan have made a financial donation to Second Harvest Heartland which will be enough to give 82,000 meals to Minnesotans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their goal is to help raise enough money for 600,000 meals. More information on donating to 'Rudy's Meal Plan' is here.

