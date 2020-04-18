Running for a good cause

Minnetonka High School freshman runner is coordinating a virtual 5K charity race to raise money for the Twin Cities United Way's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Maya Mor wanted to do more during the coronavirus pandemic, so she decided to "run" with an idea.

"I decided to use running to help our community out. I thought it would be a great way to get people out the house and bring us together to raise money for a good cause," said Mor.

The Minnetonka High School freshman put together a virtual 5K charity race that will benefit the Twin Cities United Way's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

It's called, "Stronger Together Virtual 5K Race" and taking place on Saturday April 17.

Participants will even have bibs to wear in the event.

Mor's goal was to raise $5,000 and as of late Friday the fund was over $10,000.

"My teammates and coaches and everyone that I know has been really supportive," she said.

Mor's encouraging people get involved by running or walking!

"It's not a mandatory competition. You don't have to compete, you can walk the 5K event as well,"

The finish line is in sight for Mor.