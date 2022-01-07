x
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves rout Thunder 135-105

D’Angelo Russell made 11 of 12 field goals and 4 of 5 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder for second time in three nights.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 12 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-105 on Friday night for their third straight victory. 

Russell made 11 of 12 field goals and 4 of 5 3-pointers to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder for second time in three nights. Minnesota won 98-90 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. 

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points for the Timberwolves. Lu Dort scored 18 points for the Thunder. They have lost three straight.

