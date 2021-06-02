x
Russell's late 3-pointer lifts Timberwolves past Thunder

D’Angelo Russell shoots a three-point basket over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo, in the final seconds.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots a three-point basket over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo, right, in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — D’Angelo Russell made a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103. 

Russell dribbled near midcourt to let the clock run, took a couple of steps toward the basket and pulled up a few feet behind the 3-point arc for the winning shot.

Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Malik Beasley scored 24 points and Russell added 21 for the Timberwolves, who had lost nine of their previous 11 games.

 

