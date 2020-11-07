Russian goalie at Augsburg uncertain about fall semester with new ICE guidelines

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Hockey helped bring Daniil Gerasimov to the United States.
That wasn’t the only reason though. The Russian goalie for Augsburg is taking summer classes and also interning for a business consulting firm in downtown Minneapolis.
“Learning something new everyday, it will take away a huge portion of what you’re looking for when you move to the United States to attend college,” he said this week.
We profiled Gerasimov in January before the pandemic hit the state.
Now he’s only 15 credits away from a degree and he would likely graduate in the spring of 2021. But recent guidelines by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say that international students “may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.”
Augsburg told students like Gerasimov that they plan to have a flexible learning model for in-person and online classes but the future is far from clear.
The university said in a statement: University is aware of the recently announced restrictions for international students on F-1 visas. We will have courses available in several formats as well as fully in-person courses that should keep our international students in compliance. All of our international students have been informed in more detail and our International Student and Scholar Services team is working to support them.