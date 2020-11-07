Russian goalie at Augsburg uncertain about fall semester with new ICE guidelines

Recent guidelines by ICE say that international students “may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.”

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Hockey helped bring Daniil Gerasimov to the United States.

That wasn’t the only reason though. The Russian goalie for Augsburg is taking summer classes and also interning for a business consulting firm in downtown Minneapolis.

“Learning something new everyday, it will take away a huge portion of what you’re looking for when you move to the United States to attend college,” he said this week.

We profiled Gerasimov in January before the pandemic hit the state.

Don't let his accent fool you...



Russian goalie @Dan_Gerasimov31 is leading @AugsburgAuggies this season. He's 2nd in the nation in save%, goals againts average in D3 hockey.



AT 10 ON @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ug1DZnd09K — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) January 24, 2020

Now he’s only 15 credits away from a degree and he would likely graduate in the spring of 2021. But recent guidelines by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say that international students “may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.”

Augsburg told students like Gerasimov that they plan to have a flexible learning model for in-person and online classes but the future is far from clear.