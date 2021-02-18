Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Timberwolves 134-128 in OT

MINNEAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine boards as the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-128 in overtime.

Sabonis, Brogdon and the Pacers erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench, and Ricky Rubio had a season-high 20 points to go along with 13 assists for the Timberwolves.