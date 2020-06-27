x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Saints return to CHS Field for practice, headed to Sioux Falls for season

South Dakota city will host regular season play, for now.
Credit: KARE11

ST PAUL, Minn. — There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the St. Paul Saints and how their season will unfold, but now they at least have something solid to work with. 

"It's been a long off season for everybody, but we're lucky, we get to play, and there are a lot of teams that aren't," said Saints manager George Tsamis. 

The Saints are still uncertain if they'll get to play at CHS Field at all this season. For now, a majority of their games will be played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 

"Hopefully we get to get back [to CHS Field] and play in this stadium sooner, rather than later," Tsamis said. 

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, donning a mask, also showed up at CHS Field on Friday to watch the Saints practice. 

The Saints practiced for the first time as a team this season on Thursday. They depart for Sioux Falls on Thursday, and their season officially starts against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday, July 3rd. 

RELATED: Saints to begin 2020 season on July 3, but not in St. Paul

RELATED: Pro disc golf tourney to be hosted in Minnesota by Paul Molitor's nephew