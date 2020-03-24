Saints continue planning for upcoming season

The St. Paul Saints are scheduled to play their season opener on May 19 at CHS Field.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It was a wet, rainy Monday at CHS Field but it wasn't about to damper planning for the upcoming 2020 season for the St. Paul Saints.

"As of right now we're still on schedule. We're following the CDC recommendations for 8 weeks, that 8 weeks of no gatherings would end the week prior to our home opener, " said Saints General Manager Derek Sharrer.

"We understand that could change at any minute. This is a minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day scenario," he added.

As always -- the Saints are trying to provide unique ways to connect socially with their fans during next seven weeks before their season opener against Lincoln on May 19 at CHS Field in St. Paul.

"Fans can expect to see and hear from us over the coming weeks with some fun. Hopefully a distraction from the everyday. We'll do our best to be around for you," Sharrer said.