Saints infielder and cousin of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jose Miranda working for his shot in big leagues

Jose blasted three home runs in his debut with the Saints and could exit stage right to the Twins' lineup sooner than later.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Just off Broadway in downtown St. Paul, you could say Jose Miranda is waiting for his shot in the big leagues.

The infielder is one of the Twins' top prospects and has been torching Triple-A since being called up last week.

Miranda seems poised and ready. It's partly because being on the big stage runs in the family. His cousin is Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer and star of the Broadway sensation "Hamilton."

Congratulations to @Franki2998 for being named the @Twins Minor League Player of the Week. All he's done is go 10-22 (.455) with three home runs and 8 RBI with a .458 OBP, .955 slugging and 1.413 OPS. pic.twitter.com/jX2CcTDkkY — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) July 4, 2021