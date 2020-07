St. Paul Saints owner Mike Veeck talks to KARE 11 Sports Director Eric Perkins about 2020 season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Minor League Baseball has been cancelled for the 2020 season because of health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 virus.

The shutdown doesn’t effect the St. Paul Saints however.

They play in the American Association, an independent league and will begin their 60 game season on July 3 in Sioux Falls, SD.