Sajevic siblings lead Gentry Academy to state in boys and girls hockey

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — Anything he can do, she can do better. Or that might be the other way around.

"I've been watching her and taking notes," Nick Sajevic said. "Trying to score like she does."

Nick leads the Gentry Academy boys hockey team in goals with 21 and not to be outdone his younger sister, Cara, has 25 goals which is also the most on the girls team.

"The reason I started playing hockey is because of Nick," the sophomore said.

And just like him, both Sajevic siblings guided their respective Stars teams to state for the first time in school history.

Cara scored two goals in a quarterfinal victory over River Lakes and Nick will open up their tournament on Tuesday morning at the Xcel Energy Center.