Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks.

Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs.

Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings.