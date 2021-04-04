x
Sanó, Twins beat Brewers 8-2 to win season-opening series

Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Michael Pineda pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó homered to back up the Minnesota Twins’ strong pitching in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Twins opened the season by winning two of three in Milwaukee. Luis Arraez went 3 of 3 with a pair of walks.

Max Kepler and Sanó each drove in three runs. 

Twins starter Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just one unearned run in five innings. 

Cody Stashak, Hansel Robles and Jorge Alcala combined for four innings of one-hit relief. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and scored both of the Brewers' runs. 

