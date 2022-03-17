Scalia helps Gophers overcome 9-point deficit, defeat Green Bay in NIT opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The University of Minnesota women's basketball team used a 27-point fourth quarter to defeat Green Bay 73-65 Thursday night in the first round of the Women's NIT at the Kress Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
Junior Sara Scalia scored 33 points, her fourth 30-point game of the season, including 17 points in the final frame to help the Gophers earn a spot in the second round. Minnesota will play South Dakota State Sunday at 2 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.
Minnesota trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but Scalia helped lead a 26-16 run that put the Gophers back on top with just over 6 minutes to play. Scalia, a former Stillwater High School standout, scored 18 points in that run, including two three-pointers early in the fourth quarter.
Kadi Sissoko finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, while teammate Gadiva Hubbard tallied 12 points behind a trio of three-pointers.
