Scalia helps Gophers overcome 9-point deficit, defeat Green Bay in NIT opener

Junior Sara Scalia led Minnesota with 33 points, her fourth 30-point game of the season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The University of Minnesota women's basketball team used a 27-point fourth quarter to defeat Green Bay 73-65 Thursday night in the first round of the Women's NIT at the Kress Center in Green Bay, Wisc.

Junior Sara Scalia scored 33 points, her fourth 30-point game of the season, including 17 points in the final frame to help the Gophers earn a spot in the second round. Minnesota will play South Dakota State Sunday at 2 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.

@sara_scalia14 scores the MOST points in a postseason debut (33) to lead the #Gophers to a come-from-behind win over Green Bay to advance in the @WomensNIT!

Minnesota trailed by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but Scalia helped lead a 26-16 run that put the Gophers back on top with just over 6 minutes to play. Scalia, a former Stillwater High School standout, scored 18 points in that run, including two three-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Kadi Sissoko finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, while teammate Gadiva Hubbard tallied 12 points behind a trio of three-pointers.

