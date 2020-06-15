Schwartz on Sports: It's time for baseball to quit bickering and play ball

Major League Baseball and it's Players Association cannot seem to agree on terms for a return to play

Well, here we are again, another labor dispute between Major League Baseball and the players association.

To boil it down, the league and its owners can’t seem to come to an agreement on revenue sharing for a shortened season without fans.

They’ve gone back and forth multiple times arguing over millions of dollars. With the latest round of negotiations ending last night with the players walking away from the bargaining table.

Players have said “no” to a structure that would divvy up the most money to the players that don’t make as much. Leaving the more expensive players still getting almost half of their – frankly rather large salaries

Owners say they can’t afford to pay as much because of what they’ll lose in ticket sales. Keep in mind yesterday just inked a multi -billion with a ‘B’ TV rights deal with Turner Sports.

The players want as much of their salaries as they can get, and the owners want to pay as little of their players salary as they can, and both sides share the blame.

Here’s the thing guys – I get it, there are bigger issues at play between the two sides. I just don’t care.

You are using a worldwide pandemic as an excuse for in-contract labor negotiations.

With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire in December of 2121 this has less of a feel of getting back on the field as it does – getting the other guy.

Shame on you.

You’re squabbling over money — of which you have plenty during a time in which our unemployment rate is about 13%. And I’m certain at least some of those 13% were plopping down their hard-earned money to watch you play last year.

Baseball is facing a major crisis. Just like after the lockout in 1994…people are losing interest. Games are too long and a night at the ballpark too expensive. Now you’re bickering over millions of dollars. Airing your dirty laundry in front of a nation that has much bigger problems than yours.

If you can’t come to an agreement. Not even Mark McGuire and Sammy Sosa can save you this year.