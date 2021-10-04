Schwartz, O'Reilly each score 2, Blues beat Wild 9-1

Minnesota has allowed 17 goals in its last three games.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice, snapping a 17-game scoring drought, to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 9-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice, Justin Faulk and Sammy Blais each had a goal and two assists, and Zach Sanford and Jake Walman also scored for the Blues.Jordan Binnington made 23 saves as St. Louis won its second straight game.

Zach Parise scored his first goal in 14 games and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves for the Wild.