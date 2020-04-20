Senior Salute: April 19, 2020

We're saluting seniors who are currently not getting the chance to play their final sports seasons

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As the weather gets warmer we're reminded of the spring sports season currently not being played.

Meaning that for seniors around Minnesota, they mat not get that typical last hurrah.

The dreams of one last chance at a championship at this point, on hold. Due to circumstances beyond their control.

So we've decided to give a salute to the seniors not able to take the field.